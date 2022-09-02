CPUcoin (CPU) Self Reported Market Cap Hits $20.74 Million

CPUcoin (CPU) traded down 1.6% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on September 2nd. CPUcoin has a market cap of $20.74 million and $114,879.00 worth of CPUcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, CPUcoin has traded down 4.9% against the dollar. One CPUcoin coin can now be bought for about $0.0478 or 0.00000240 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.
Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:
- Tarality (TARAL) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.
- The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 213.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.
- Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 79.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $299.00 or 0.01497466 BTC.
- Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005009 BTC.
- Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- XRP (XRP) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00001653 BTC.
- Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00002267 BTC.
- Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $165.53 or 0.00828999 BTC.
- Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.
- Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.11 or 0.00015560 BTC.
CPUcoin Profile
CPUcoin’s official Twitter account is @CPUcoin.
