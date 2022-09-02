Cqs Us LLC Takes $15.37 Million Position in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Cqs Us LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 5,525 shares of the information services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $15,368,000.
Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 6.1% in the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 3,356 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $9,717,000 after acquiring an additional 192 shares during the last quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 8.6% in the 4th quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 21,839 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $63,268,000 after acquiring an additional 1,731 shares during the last quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 8.6% in the 4th quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 679 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,967,000 after acquiring an additional 54 shares during the last quarter. Nicola Wealth Management LTD. raised its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 13.6% in the 4th quarter. Nicola Wealth Management LTD. now owns 6,700 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $19,410,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pitti Group Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Alphabet in the 4th quarter worth about $1,982,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 1.88% of the company’s stock.
GOOGL has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their target price on shares of Alphabet from $155.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Tigress Financial upped their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $183.00 to $186.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Monness Crespi & Hardt reduced their price objective on shares of Alphabet to $145.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $160.00 to $140.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 29th. Finally, Mizuho reduced their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $175.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Alphabet presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $147.36.
Shares of NASDAQ GOOGL opened at $109.74 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.43 trillion, a P/E ratio of 20.42, a P/E/G ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a quick ratio of 2.78, a current ratio of 2.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $114.28 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $120.88. Alphabet Inc. has a twelve month low of $101.88 and a twelve month high of $151.55.
Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The information services provider reported $1.21 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.27 by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $57.47 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $57.55 billion. Alphabet had a return on equity of 28.65% and a net margin of 25.89%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $27.26 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Alphabet Inc. will post 5.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Alphabet Inc provides various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment offers products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.
