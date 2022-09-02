Cream Finance (CREAM) Price Hits $17.06 on Major Exchanges

Cream Finance (CREAM) traded up 2% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on September 2nd. One Cream Finance coin can currently be purchased for about $17.06 or 0.00084358 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Cream Finance has a market capitalization of $10.52 million and approximately $1.19 million worth of Cream Finance was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Cream Finance has traded 5.1% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

About Cream Finance

CREAM is a coin. Its genesis date was August 4th, 2020. Cream Finance’s total supply is 2,925,000 coins and its circulating supply is 616,378 coins. Cream Finance’s official Twitter account is @CreamdotFinance. The official website for Cream Finance is app.cream.finance. Cream Finance’s official message board is medium.com/@CreamdotFinance.

According to CryptoCompare, “Crypto Rules Everything Around Me (CREAM) is an open and inclusive financial system built on smart contracts. The decentralized finance (DeFi) movement has introduced novel solutions in lending, exchanges, derivatives, payments, marketing making, and asset tokenization. All of these services are permissionless and open, meaning anyone with internet access can participate. “

