Creative Media & Community Trust Co. (NASDAQ:CMCT) & AG Mortgage Investment Trust (NYSE:MITT) Financial Survey

Creative Media & Community Trust Co. (NASDAQ:CMCT – Get Rating) and AG Mortgage Investment Trust (NYSE:MITT – Get Rating) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, valuation, dividends and earnings.

Volatility & Risk

Creative Media & Community Trust Co. has a beta of 0.51, suggesting that its stock price is 49% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, AG Mortgage Investment Trust has a beta of 1.53, suggesting that its stock price is 53% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent recommendations for Creative Media & Community Trust Co. and AG Mortgage Investment Trust, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Creative Media & Community Trust Co. 0 0 1 0 3.00 AG Mortgage Investment Trust 0 2 2 0 2.50

Profitability

Creative Media & Community Trust Co. presently has a consensus price target of $13.00, indicating a potential upside of 82.58%. AG Mortgage Investment Trust has a consensus price target of $11.38, indicating a potential upside of 83.47%. Given AG Mortgage Investment Trust’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe AG Mortgage Investment Trust is more favorable than Creative Media & Community Trust Co..

This table compares Creative Media & Community Trust Co. and AG Mortgage Investment Trust’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Creative Media & Community Trust Co. 7.47% 11.80% 1.11% AG Mortgage Investment Trust -14.07% 11.37% 1.02%

Dividends

Creative Media & Community Trust Co. pays an annual dividend of $0.34 per share and has a dividend yield of 4.8%. AG Mortgage Investment Trust pays an annual dividend of $0.84 per share and has a dividend yield of 13.5%. Creative Media & Community Trust Co. pays out -61.8% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. AG Mortgage Investment Trust pays out -103.7% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. Creative Media & Community Trust Co. has increased its dividend for 1 consecutive years. AG Mortgage Investment Trust is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and lower payout ratio.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

20.0% of Creative Media & Community Trust Co. shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 40.5% of AG Mortgage Investment Trust shares are owned by institutional investors. 41.2% of Creative Media & Community Trust Co. shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 4.5% of AG Mortgage Investment Trust shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Creative Media & Community Trust Co. and AG Mortgage Investment Trust’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Creative Media & Community Trust Co. $90.93 million 1.83 -$850,000.00 ($0.55) -12.95 AG Mortgage Investment Trust $70.66 million 1.97 $104.19 million ($0.81) -7.65

AG Mortgage Investment Trust has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Creative Media & Community Trust Co.. Creative Media & Community Trust Co. is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than AG Mortgage Investment Trust, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

AG Mortgage Investment Trust beats Creative Media & Community Trust Co. on 9 of the 17 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Creative Media & Community Trust Co.

Creative Media & Community Trust Corporation is a real estate investment trust that primarily acquires, owns, and operates Class A and creative office assets in vibrant and improving metropolitan communities throughout the United States (including improving and developing such assets). Its properties are primarily located in Los Angeles and the San Francisco Bay Area. Creative Media & Community Trust Corporation is operated by affiliates of CIM Group, L.P., a vertically-integrated owner and operator of real assets with multi-disciplinary expertise and in-house research, acquisition, credit analysis, development, finance, leasing, and onsite property management capabilities.

About AG Mortgage Investment Trust

AG Mortgage Investment Trust, Inc. operates as a residential mortgage real estate investment trust in the United States. Its investment portfolio comprises residential investments, including non-qualifying mortgages loans, government-sponsored entity non-owner occupied loans, re/non-performing loans, land related financing, and agency residential mortgage-backed securities; and commercial investments. The company qualifies as a real estate investment trust for federal income tax purposes. It generally would not be subject to federal corporate income taxes if it distributes at least 90% of its taxable income to its stockholders. The company was incorporated in 2011 and is based in New York, New York.

