Creative Media & Community Trust Co. (NASDAQ:CMCT) Stock Price Crosses Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $7.09

Creative Media & Community Trust Co. (NASDAQ:CMCT – Get Rating) shares passed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $7.09 and traded as high as $7.12. Creative Media & Community Trust Co. shares last traded at $7.12, with a volume of 974 shares changing hands.

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Creative Media & Community Trust Co. in a report on Friday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.72, a current ratio of 3.80 and a quick ratio of 3.80. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $7.09 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $7.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $166.32 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.95 and a beta of 0.51.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 5th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 20th were given a dividend of $0.085 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 16th. This represents a $0.34 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.78%. Creative Media & Community Trust Co.’s dividend payout ratio is currently -61.82%.

In related news, major shareholder Cim Capital Real Property Mana acquired 36,779 shares of Creative Media & Community Trust Co. stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 23rd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $25.00 per share, with a total value of $919,475.00. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 163,337 shares in the company, valued at $4,083,425. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 41.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Creative Media & Community Trust Co. in the 1st quarter worth $27,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in Creative Media & Community Trust Co. by 6.2% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 48,580 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $376,000 after purchasing an additional 2,848 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in Creative Media & Community Trust Co. by 1.7% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 96,084 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $744,000 after acquiring an additional 1,632 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd acquired a new position in Creative Media & Community Trust Co. in the first quarter valued at approximately $103,000. Finally, Ergoteles LLC acquired a new position in Creative Media & Community Trust Co. in the first quarter valued at approximately $99,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 20.04% of the company’s stock.

Creative Media & Community Trust Corporation is a real estate investment trust that primarily acquires, owns, and operates Class A and creative office assets in vibrant and improving metropolitan communities throughout the United States (including improving and developing such assets). Its properties are primarily located in Los Angeles and the San Francisco Bay Area.

