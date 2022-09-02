Cred Market Cap Reaches $1.34 Million (LBA)

Cred (LBA) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 12:00 PM ET on September 2nd. In the last seven days, Cred has traded down 8.1% against the dollar. One Cred coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0013 or 0.00000007 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Cred has a market capitalization of $1.34 million and approximately $56,927.00 worth of Cred was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004936 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $20,262.38 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.89 or 0.00004375 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00005045 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004934 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002524 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $26.78 or 0.00132147 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 9.1% against the dollar and now trades at $7.13 or 0.00035194 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.24 or 0.00085099 BTC.

Cred Coin Profile

Cred is a coin. It launched on April 12th, 2018. Cred’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 990,410,205 coins. The Reddit community for Cred is /r/Libra_Credit and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Cred’s official website is www.mycred.io. Cred’s official Twitter account is @LibraCredit and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Cred Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Cred (LBA) is a cryptocurrency token and operates on the Ethereum platform. It is a decentralized lending ecosystem that facilitates global open access to credit. LBA is a global utility token that enables superior rates on digital assets. Cred lends USD, Euros and other fiat currencies with your crypto assets as collateral. No need to sell your crypto, simply access a secured line of credit. Cred offers the most competitive interest rates on digital assets such as BTC, XRP, ETH and fiat currencies such as the USD and EURO. Access your earning potential through one of Cred’s many partners. No minimum investment size, no hidden fees, just great returns. Earn up to 10% on your digital assets including crypto, fiat, and precious metals. Cred has one of the most comprehensive insurance policies available on the market, including Cyber hacking, E&O and regulatory coverage. Cred works with Lockton, one of the world’s largest privately owned, independent insurance brokerage firms, and with some of the largest insurance underwriters in the world. “

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cred directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Cred should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Cred using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

