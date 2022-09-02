Credit Suisse Group Lowers Bank of Montreal (TSE:BMO) Price Target to C$150.00

Bank of Montreal (TSE:BMO – Get Rating) (NYSE:BMO) had its target price cut by research analysts at Credit Suisse Group from C$152.00 to C$150.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the bank’s stock. Credit Suisse Group’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 23.69% from the stock’s current price.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on BMO. National Bankshares reduced their price target on shares of Bank of Montreal from C$152.00 to C$151.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 16th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on shares of Bank of Montreal from C$157.00 to C$160.00 in a report on Thursday, May 26th. Fundamental Research restated a “buy” rating and set a C$156.00 target price on shares of Bank of Montreal in a report on Wednesday, June 8th. CSFB reduced their target price on shares of Bank of Montreal from C$159.00 to C$157.00 in a report on Thursday, May 26th. Finally, Scotiabank increased their target price on shares of Bank of Montreal from C$158.00 to C$159.00 in a report on Thursday, May 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of C$151.26.

Get Bank of Montreal alerts:

Bank of Montreal Stock Up 0.0 %

Bank of Montreal stock opened at C$121.27 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of C$81.78 billion and a PE ratio of 6.59. Bank of Montreal has a twelve month low of C$118.79 and a twelve month high of C$154.47. The company has a 50 day moving average of C$126.82 and a 200-day moving average of C$135.99.

About Bank of Montreal

Bank of Montreal provides diversified financial services primarily in North America. The company's personal banking products and services include checking and savings accounts, credit cards, mortgages, and financial and investment advice services; and commercial banking products and services comprise business deposit accounts, commercial credit cards, business loans and commercial mortgages, cash management solutions, foreign exchange, specialized banking programs, treasury and payment solutions, and risk management products for small business and commercial banking customers.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Bank of Montreal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bank of Montreal and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.