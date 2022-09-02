Credit Suisse Group (NYSE:CS) Price Target Cut to CHF 6

Credit Suisse Group (NYSE:CS – Get Rating) had its price target cut by equities research analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from CHF 7 to CHF 6 in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has a “hold” rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the company. Redburn Partners lowered Credit Suisse Group from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Credit Suisse Group from CHF 6.60 to CHF 6.80 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 19th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on Credit Suisse Group from CHF 6.50 to CHF 6 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Berenberg Bank lowered Credit Suisse Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. Finally, Barclays reiterated an “underweight” rating and issued a CHF 4 price target (down from CHF 5) on shares of Credit Suisse Group in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $6.59.

NYSE CS opened at $5.00 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.25 billion, a PE ratio of -3.45 and a beta of 1.39. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $5.53 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $6.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.43, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 1.35. Credit Suisse Group has a 1-year low of $4.91 and a 1-year high of $11.04.

Credit Suisse Group ( NYSE:CS Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The financial services provider reported ($0.13) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by ($0.10). The company had revenue of $3.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.19 billion. Credit Suisse Group had a negative return on equity of 1.96% and a negative net margin of 16.11%. On average, research analysts predict that Credit Suisse Group will post -0.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CS. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in Credit Suisse Group by 3.9% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 5,131,757 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $40,284,000 after buying an additional 192,576 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Credit Suisse Group by 47.8% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,848,242 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $21,820,000 after purchasing an additional 1,244,676 shares during the last quarter. Brandes Investment Partners LP grew its holdings in shares of Credit Suisse Group by 75.2% during the first quarter. Brandes Investment Partners LP now owns 2,459,269 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $19,305,000 after purchasing an additional 1,055,281 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in shares of Credit Suisse Group by 8.7% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,984,137 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $19,127,000 after purchasing an additional 158,924 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in shares of Credit Suisse Group by 11.3% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,887,667 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $18,197,000 after purchasing an additional 191,753 shares during the last quarter. 13.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Credit Suisse Group AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides various financial services in Switzerland, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Americas, and Asia Pacific. The company offers wealth management solutions, including investment advice and discretionary asset management services; risk management solutions, such as managed investment products; and wealth planning, succession planning, and trust services.

