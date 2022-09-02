Credit Suisse Group Trims Bâloise (OTCMKTS:BLHEY) Target Price to CHF 155

Bâloise (OTCMKTS:BLHEY – Get Rating) had its target price reduced by Credit Suisse Group from CHF 180 to CHF 155 in a report issued on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. Credit Suisse Group currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Bâloise Stock Performance

Shares of Bâloise stock opened at $16.21 on Tuesday. Bâloise has a 52-week low of $15.75 and a 52-week high of $18.53. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $16.86 and its 200-day moving average price is $17.27.

Get Bâloise alerts:

About Bâloise

(Get Rating)

Featured Stories

Bâloise Holding AG, together with its subsidiaries, primarily engages in the insurance and banking businesses in Switzerland, Germany, Belgium, Luxembourg. It operates through Non-Life, Life, Asset Management & Banking, and Other Activities segments. The company offers various non-life insurance products, including accident, health, general liability, motor, fire and other property, marine, credit protection, and legal expenses insurance.

Receive News & Ratings for Bâloise Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bâloise and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.