Creditcoin (CTC) Market Capitalization Tops $71.32 Million

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 15:00 PM ET on September 2nd. Creditcoin has a total market cap of $71.32 million and $3.82 million worth of Creditcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Creditcoin coin can now be bought for about $0.34 or 0.00001724 BTC on exchanges. During the last week, Creditcoin has traded down 4.4% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Unitech (UTC) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.95 or 0.00004552 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19,941.90 or 0.99896087 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $12.61 or 0.00063156 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00004964 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00001283 BTC.

Paycoin (PCI) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00001626 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $4.88 or 0.00024469 BTC.

YES WORLD (YES) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0108 or 0.00000050 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005006 BTC.

Nestree (EGG) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0101 or 0.00000051 BTC.

Creditcoin Coin Profile

CTC is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was January 14th, 2016. Creditcoin’s total supply is 599,999,997 coins and its circulating supply is 207,254,279 coins. Creditcoin’s official website is www.creditcoin.org. Creditcoin’s official message board is medium.com/creditcoin-foundation. Creditcoin’s official Twitter account is @crecfoundation and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Creditcoin

According to CryptoCompare, “Creditcoin is a decentralized credit network that aims to make the bridge between investors and fundraisers. The platform will allow miners (investors) to earn the platform tokens by providing capital to clients, on the other hand, the clients will raise capital by paying Creditcoin to the miners. As the whitepaper reads: “An investment in the Creditcoin network will start by matching offers from investors and fundraisers. A fundraiser will post seeking an amount, interest rate, and collateral. Additionally, the fundraiser will add some amount of Creditcoin to the offer. If is there an investor with matching conditions, the fundraiser and the investor announce the deal to the Creditcoin network. The system verifies the deal's completion by confirming the exchange of collateral and investment. Once validated, the system sends the CreditCoin attached to the investment to the investor.” Furthermore, miners will be able to select credit history parameters to be protected against various risk models. “

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Creditcoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Creditcoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Creditcoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

