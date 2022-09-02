Credits Trading 3% Lower Over Last Week (CS)

Credits (CS) traded 1.1% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on September 2nd. Over the last week, Credits has traded down 3% against the US dollar. One Credits coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0057 or 0.00000028 BTC on exchanges. Credits has a total market capitalization of $1.27 million and $39,540.00 worth of Credits was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

EOS (EOS) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.54 or 0.00007678 BTC.

Ark (ARK) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00002048 BTC.

Lamden (TAU) traded 20.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0217 or 0.00000108 BTC.

Oxygen (OXY) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0512 or 0.00000256 BTC.

ADAMANT Messenger (ADM) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0066 or 0.00000033 BTC.

Acet (ACT) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0100 or 0.00000050 BTC.

BitWhite (BTW) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Theoscoin (THS) traded down 30.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000004 BTC.

The Hash Speed (THS) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0468 or 0.00000117 BTC.

Atlantis Metaverse (TAU) traded 9.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0034 or 0.00000015 BTC.

Credits is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the DPoS hashing algorithm. It launched on November 14th, 2017. Credits’ total supply is 249,471,071 coins and its circulating supply is 223,456,423 coins. The official message board for Credits is credits.com/en/Home/News. The Reddit community for Credits is /r/CreditsOfficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Credits’ official Twitter account is @creditscom and its Facebook page is accessible here. Credits’ official website is credits.com/en.

According to CryptoCompare, “Credits is a decentralized financial platform based on the Ethereum blockchain. The platform allows the delivery of financial services (money transfers, currency and value exchanges, crediting and funding, just to name a few) via a distributed ledger, smart contracts and Credits cryptocurrency in a peer-to-peer (P2P) basis. Credits cryptocurrency (CS) is a utility token. “

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Credits directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Credits should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Credits using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

