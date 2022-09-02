Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. Acquires 1,890 Shares of Aspen Aerogels, Inc. (NYSE:ASPN)

Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Aspen Aerogels, Inc. (NYSE:ASPN – Get Rating) by 37.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 6,976 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,890 shares during the period. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Aspen Aerogels were worth $241,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. First PREMIER Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Aspen Aerogels during the first quarter valued at approximately $69,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Aspen Aerogels by 37.5% during the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,539 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $87,000 after purchasing an additional 692 shares during the period. KRS Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Aspen Aerogels during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $134,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank purchased a new stake in shares of Aspen Aerogels during the first quarter valued at approximately $160,000. Finally, State of Tennessee Treasury Department purchased a new stake in shares of Aspen Aerogels during the first quarter valued at approximately $200,000. 91.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Aspen Aerogels alerts:

Aspen Aerogels Stock Performance

Shares of Aspen Aerogels stock opened at $12.05 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 3.00, a quick ratio of 2.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $487.31 million, a P/E ratio of -6.00 and a beta of 2.22. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $12.29 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $20.24. Aspen Aerogels, Inc. has a 12 month low of $7.93 and a 12 month high of $65.99.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Aspen Aerogels ( NYSE:ASPN Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 27th. The construction company reported ($0.68) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.57) by ($0.11). The firm had revenue of $45.64 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $38.64 million. Aspen Aerogels had a negative net margin of 46.41% and a negative return on equity of 46.30%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.23) EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Aspen Aerogels, Inc. will post -2.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on ASPN. B. Riley dropped their price objective on Aspen Aerogels from $44.00 to $34.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Benchmark dropped their price objective on Aspen Aerogels to $29.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Craig Hallum dropped their price target on Aspen Aerogels from $50.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 7th. Finally, Cowen raised their price target on Aspen Aerogels to $72.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 9th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $47.89.

Aspen Aerogels Profile

(Get Rating)

Aspen Aerogels, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells aerogel insulation products primarily for use in the energy infrastructure and building materials markets in the United States, Asia, Canada, Europe, and Latin America. The company offers PyroThin thermal barriers for use in lithium-ion batteries in electric vehicles and energy storage industries; Pyrogel XTE that reduces the risk of corrosion under insulation in energy infrastructure operating systems; Pyrogel HPS for applications within the power generation market; Pyrogel XTF to provide protection against fire; Cryogel Z for sub-ambient and cryogenic applications in the energy infrastructure market; and Spaceloft Subsea for use in pipe-in-pipe applications in offshore oil production.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ASPN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Aspen Aerogels, Inc. (NYSE:ASPN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Aspen Aerogels Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aspen Aerogels and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.