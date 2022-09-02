Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. Acquires 270 Shares of CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD)

Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD – Get Rating) by 24.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,390 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 270 shares during the period. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.’s holdings in CrowdStrike were worth $316,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of CrowdStrike during the fourth quarter worth $348,527,000. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its position in shares of CrowdStrike by 100.8% during the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 5,154 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,055,000 after purchasing an additional 653,351 shares in the last quarter. TCW Group Inc. increased its position in shares of CrowdStrike by 648.3% during the first quarter. TCW Group Inc. now owns 599,996 shares of the company’s stock worth $136,247,000 after purchasing an additional 519,814 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC increased its position in shares of CrowdStrike by 4.6% during the first quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 9,041,273 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,053,092,000 after purchasing an additional 395,795 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nicholas Company Inc. acquired a new position in shares of CrowdStrike during the first quarter worth $44,524,000. Institutional investors own 67.43% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

CRWD has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. TheStreet raised CrowdStrike from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 17th. Oppenheimer cut their target price on CrowdStrike from $300.00 to $250.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 3rd. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on CrowdStrike from $215.00 to $217.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on CrowdStrike from $275.00 to $250.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 3rd. Finally, Stephens initiated coverage on CrowdStrike in a research report on Wednesday. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $236.00 target price on the stock. Twenty-four investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $242.81.

CrowdStrike Trading Down 5.3 %

Shares of CrowdStrike stock opened at $172.97 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $40.14 billion, a PE ratio of -218.95 and a beta of 1.28. CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $130.00 and a twelve month high of $298.48. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $186.28 and its 200 day moving average price is $186.10. The company has a current ratio of 1.83, a quick ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66.

CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 30th. The company reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $535.15 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $516.44 million. CrowdStrike had a negative net margin of 11.08% and a negative return on equity of 14.50%. CrowdStrike’s quarterly revenue was up 58.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.21) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. will post -0.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at CrowdStrike

In other CrowdStrike news, insider Shawn Henry sold 8,713 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.03, for a total value of $1,437,906.39. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 185,584 shares in the company, valued at approximately $30,626,927.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other CrowdStrike news, CFO Burt W. Podbere sold 11,438 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.22, for a total value of $1,889,786.36. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 313,028 shares in the company, valued at approximately $51,718,486.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Shawn Henry sold 8,713 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.03, for a total transaction of $1,437,906.39. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 185,584 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,626,927.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 103,782 shares of company stock valued at $17,581,741. 6.82% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

CrowdStrike Company Profile

(Get Rating)

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc provides cloud-delivered protection across endpoints and cloud workloads, identity, and data. It offers threat intelligence, managed security services, IT operations management, threat hunting, Zero Trust identity protection, and log management. The company primarily sells subscriptions to its Falcon platform and cloud modules through its direct sales team that leverages its network of channel partners.

Featured Articles

