Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. Acquires 450 Shares of ACI Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACIW)

Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of ACI Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACIW – Get Rating) by 4.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,520 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 450 shares during the period. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.’s holdings in ACI Worldwide were worth $331,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of ACIW. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of ACI Worldwide by 1,438.7% during the fourth quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 954 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 892 shares during the last quarter. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC bought a new stake in ACI Worldwide in the first quarter worth approximately $65,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in ACI Worldwide in the fourth quarter worth approximately $87,000. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in ACI Worldwide in the fourth quarter worth approximately $205,000. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in ACI Worldwide in the first quarter worth approximately $211,000. 96.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

ACI Worldwide Stock Down 1.9 %

Shares of NASDAQ:ACIW opened at $23.26 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $2.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.89 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. ACI Worldwide, Inc. has a 12-month low of $22.94 and a 12-month high of $36.01. The business’s 50 day moving average is $26.30 and its 200 day moving average is $28.09.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

ACI Worldwide ( NASDAQ:ACIW Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The technology company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.12. ACI Worldwide had a return on equity of 17.24% and a net margin of 10.51%. The company had revenue of $340.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $330.22 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.23 earnings per share. ACI Worldwide’s quarterly revenue was up 12.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that ACI Worldwide, Inc. will post 1.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on ACIW shares. TheStreet downgraded ACI Worldwide from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Thursday, May 5th. StockNews.com cut ACI Worldwide from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 5th. Finally, Stephens initiated coverage on ACI Worldwide in a research note on Thursday, July 14th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $31.00 price objective for the company.

About ACI Worldwide

ACI Worldwide, Inc, a software company, develops, markets, installs, and supports a range of software products and solutions for facilitating digital payments to banks, merchants, and billers worldwide. The company offers ACI Acquiring, a merchant management system to deliver digital innovation, improve fraud prevention, and reduce interchange fees; ACI Issuing, a digital payments issuing solution; and ACI Enterprise Payments Platform that provides payment processing and orchestration capabilities for digital payments.

