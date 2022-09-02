Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. Acquires 640 Shares of CNO Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CNO)

Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in CNO Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CNO – Get Rating) by 5.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 11,720 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 640 shares during the quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.’s holdings in CNO Financial Group were worth $294,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Pzena Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of CNO Financial Group by 6.1% in the 1st quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 7,040,430 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $176,644,000 after acquiring an additional 406,416 shares during the last quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of CNO Financial Group by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,999,775 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $166,875,000 after buying an additional 171,648 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in CNO Financial Group by 486.5% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,984,494 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $166,510,000 after purchasing an additional 5,793,528 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in CNO Financial Group by 17.1% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,091,418 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $73,699,000 after purchasing an additional 451,825 shares during the period. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its position in CNO Financial Group by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,959,351 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $70,550,000 after purchasing an additional 70,503 shares during the period. 98.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get CNO Financial Group alerts:

CNO Financial Group Stock Down 1.0 %

NYSE:CNO opened at $18.22 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $18.50 and its 200-day moving average price is $21.19. The company has a market capitalization of $2.08 billion, a PE ratio of 4.81 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 0.20 and a quick ratio of 0.20. CNO Financial Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $16.56 and a 1-year high of $26.74.

CNO Financial Group Announces Dividend

CNO Financial Group ( NYSE:CNO Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 1st. The financial services provider reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by $0.37. CNO Financial Group had a net margin of 12.40% and a return on equity of 8.60%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.66 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that CNO Financial Group, Inc. will post 2.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 23rd. Investors of record on Friday, September 9th will be paid a $0.14 dividend. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 8th. CNO Financial Group’s payout ratio is 14.78%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on shares of CNO Financial Group from $22.00 to $19.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 8th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of CNO Financial Group from $27.00 to $23.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 6th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, CNO Financial Group has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $22.33.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Frederick James Sievert sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total value of $120,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 61,118 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,222,360. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 2.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

CNO Financial Group Company Profile

(Get Rating)

CNO Financial Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, develops, markets, and administers health insurance, annuity, individual life insurance, and other insurance products for senior and middle-income markets in the United States. It offers Medicare supplement, supplemental health, and long-term care insurance policies; life insurance; and annuities, as well as Medicare advantage plans to individuals through phone, online, mail, and face-to-face.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CNO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CNO Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CNO – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for CNO Financial Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CNO Financial Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.