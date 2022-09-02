Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. Buys 530 Shares of The Lovesac Company (NASDAQ:LOVE)

Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. raised its stake in The Lovesac Company (NASDAQ:LOVE – Get Rating) by 12.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,780 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 530 shares during the period. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Lovesac were worth $258,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of LOVE. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Lovesac by 23.0% in the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,187 shares of the company’s stock valued at $277,000 after purchasing an additional 782 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in Lovesac by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 130,414 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,641,000 after purchasing an additional 1,381 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Lovesac by 14.0% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 21,965 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,455,000 after acquiring an additional 2,697 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates lifted its holdings in shares of Lovesac by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 44,453 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,945,000 after acquiring an additional 1,247 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Lovesac by 13.6% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 161,191 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,681,000 after acquiring an additional 19,329 shares during the period. 94.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have recently commented on LOVE. Craig Hallum reduced their price objective on shares of Lovesac to $100.00 in a report on Thursday, June 9th. DA Davidson reduced their price objective on shares of Lovesac from $135.00 to $124.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 1st. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on shares of Lovesac from $110.00 to $90.00 in a report on Thursday, June 9th. BTIG Research reduced their price objective on shares of Lovesac from $100.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 21st. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their target price on shares of Lovesac from $104.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 9th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $96.00.

Lovesac Stock Down 3.6 %

Shares of Lovesac stock opened at $29.73 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $449.67 million, a P/E ratio of 10.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.30 and a beta of 2.40. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $33.10 and a 200 day simple moving average of $38.23. The Lovesac Company has a 12-month low of $26.05 and a 12-month high of $87.12.

Lovesac (NASDAQ:LOVE – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 8th. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.20) by $0.32. The firm had revenue of $129.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $114.81 million. Lovesac had a net margin of 8.40% and a return on equity of 21.22%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 56.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.13 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that The Lovesac Company will post 3.11 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Lovesac

In other Lovesac news, CEO Shawn David Nelson sold 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.89, for a total value of $271,120.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 64,895 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,199,291.55. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 8.66% of the company’s stock.

Lovesac Profile

The Lovesac Company designs, manufactures, and sells furniture. It offers sactionals, such as seats and sides; sacs, including foam beanbag chairs; and accessories comprising drink holders, footsac blankets, decorative pillows, fitted seat tables, and ottomans. As of January 30, 2022, the company operated 146 showrooms.

