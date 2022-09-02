Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. Decreases Stock Holdings in Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTEN)

Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. decreased its position in Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTEN – Get Rating) by 7.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 18,460 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 1,470 shares during the quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Patterson-UTI Energy were worth $285,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of Patterson-UTI Energy by 504.1% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 8,090,604 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $68,366,000 after acquiring an additional 6,751,253 shares during the period. Ascribe Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Patterson-UTI Energy in the fourth quarter valued at about $31,814,000. Jennison Associates LLC increased its position in shares of Patterson-UTI Energy by 501.0% during the first quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 2,776,669 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $42,983,000 after buying an additional 2,314,628 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in shares of Patterson-UTI Energy by 18.1% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,702,517 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $22,836,000 after buying an additional 413,778 shares during the period. Finally, Credit Suisse AG increased its position in shares of Patterson-UTI Energy by 1,216.7% during the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 1,886,971 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $15,943,000 after buying an additional 1,743,660 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.72% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Susquehanna Bancshares boosted their price target on shares of Patterson-UTI Energy from $20.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 8th. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Patterson-UTI Energy from $17.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 6th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Patterson-UTI Energy from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Patterson-UTI Energy from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $20.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 26th. Finally, Bank of America cut shares of Patterson-UTI Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $22.00 to $13.50 in a research report on Friday, July 15th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Patterson-UTI Energy currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $19.93.

Insider Transactions at Patterson-UTI Energy

Patterson-UTI Energy Trading Down 4.2 %

In other news, CEO William Andrew Hendricks, Jr. sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.76, for a total value of $1,376,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,801,374 shares in the company, valued at $24,786,906.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . In related news, insider James Michael Holcomb sold 8,333 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.45, for a total transaction of $145,410.85. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 364,775 shares in the company, valued at $6,365,323.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, CEO William Andrew Hendricks, Jr. sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.76, for a total transaction of $1,376,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,801,374 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,786,906.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 324,999 shares of company stock worth $5,404,650. Corporate insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ PTEN opened at $14.28 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $14.78 and its 200-day moving average price is $15.65. The company has a market cap of $3.10 billion, a PE ratio of -6.64 and a beta of 2.26. Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc. has a 52-week low of $6.70 and a 52-week high of $20.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 1.39.

Patterson-UTI Energy Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 1st will be paid a $0.04 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 31st. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.12%. Patterson-UTI Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently -7.44%.

Patterson-UTI Energy Company Profile

Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides onshore contract drilling services to oil and natural gas operators in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Contract Drilling Services, Pressure Pumping Services, and Directional Drilling Services. The Contract Drilling Services segment markets its contract drilling services primarily in west Texas, Appalachia, Rockies, Oklahoma, South Texas, East Texas, and Colombia.

Featured Stories

