Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. Increases Stock Position in WideOpenWest, Inc. (NYSE:WOW)

Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of WideOpenWest, Inc. (NYSE:WOW – Get Rating) by 27.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 16,390 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,490 shares during the period. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.’s holdings in WideOpenWest were worth $286,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of WOW. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in WideOpenWest by 4.7% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 42,990 shares of the company’s stock valued at $926,000 after acquiring an additional 1,923 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in WideOpenWest in the 4th quarter valued at about $361,000. American Century Companies Inc. purchased a new stake in WideOpenWest in the 4th quarter valued at about $260,000. ProShare Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in WideOpenWest in the 4th quarter valued at about $246,000. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new position in shares of WideOpenWest in the 4th quarter valued at about $5,373,000. 87.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

WideOpenWest Price Performance

Shares of WOW opened at $17.96 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 1.69. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $18.68 and a 200 day moving average price of $19.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.87. WideOpenWest, Inc. has a 12 month low of $15.96 and a 12 month high of $22.94.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

WideOpenWest ( NYSE:WOW Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 5th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.07 by ($0.02). WideOpenWest had a net margin of 93.48% and a negative return on equity of 2.65%. The firm had revenue of $176.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $177.42 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.27) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 38.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that WideOpenWest, Inc. will post 0.31 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, Benchmark reduced their price target on WideOpenWest to $23.00 in a research report on Monday, August 15th.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CEO Teresa L. Elder sold 14,900 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total transaction of $298,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,376,066 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,521,320. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders have sold a total of 15,050 shares of company stock valued at $301,000 in the last three months. Insiders own 4.00% of the company’s stock.

WideOpenWest Company Profile

(Get Rating)

WideOpenWest, Inc provides high speed data, cable television, and digital telephony services to residential and business services customers in the United States. Its video services include basic cable services that comprise local broadcast television and local community programming; digital cable services; WOW tv+ that offers traditional cable video and cloud DVR functionality, voice remote with Google Assistant, and Netflix integration along with access to various streaming services and apps through the Google Play Store; and ultra-video products, as well as offers commercial-free movies, TV shows, sports, and other special event entertainment programs.

Featured Stories

