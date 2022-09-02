Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. Invests $225,000 in Cal-Maine Foods, Inc. (NASDAQ:CALM)

Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Cal-Maine Foods, Inc. (NASDAQ:CALM – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund acquired 4,070 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $225,000.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of CALM. Vigilant Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Cal-Maine Foods during the 1st quarter worth $28,000. FDx Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Cal-Maine Foods during the 1st quarter worth $209,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in Cal-Maine Foods during the 1st quarter worth $214,000. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its stake in Cal-Maine Foods by 42.4% during the 1st quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 4,672 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $258,000 after acquiring an additional 1,390 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new stake in Cal-Maine Foods during the 1st quarter worth $269,000. 78.64% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Cal-Maine Foods alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

CALM has been the topic of several research analyst reports. TheStreet upgraded shares of Cal-Maine Foods from a “c+” rating to an “a” rating in a research note on Monday, August 22nd. StockNews.com lowered shares of Cal-Maine Foods from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday.

Cal-Maine Foods Stock Down 2.8 %

Shares of Cal-Maine Foods stock opened at $52.12 on Friday. Cal-Maine Foods, Inc. has a 52-week low of $34.29 and a 52-week high of $59.95. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $52.79 and its 200-day simple moving average is $50.49. The firm has a market cap of $2.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.23 and a beta of -0.09.

Cal-Maine Foods (NASDAQ:CALM – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 19th. The basic materials company reported $2.25 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.50 by $0.75. The firm had revenue of $593.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $576.06 million. Cal-Maine Foods had a net margin of 7.40% and a return on equity of 12.85%. The firm’s revenue was up 69.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.09) earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Cal-Maine Foods, Inc. will post 5.63 EPS for the current year.

Cal-Maine Foods Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 16th. Investors of record on Monday, August 1st were issued a dividend of $0.75 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 29th. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.76%. This is an increase from Cal-Maine Foods’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.03. Cal-Maine Foods’s payout ratio is currently 110.70%.

About Cal-Maine Foods

(Get Rating)

Cal-Maine Foods, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, grades, packages, markets, and distributes shell eggs. The company offers specialty shell eggs, such as nutritionally enhanced, cage free, organic, and brown eggs under the Egg-Land's Best, Land O' Lakes, Farmhouse Eggs, and 4-Grain brand names, as well as under private labels.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CALM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cal-Maine Foods, Inc. (NASDAQ:CALM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Cal-Maine Foods Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cal-Maine Foods and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.