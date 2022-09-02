Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. Lowers Stake in Mr. Cooper Group Inc. (NASDAQ:COOP)

Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. lessened its holdings in Mr. Cooper Group Inc. (NASDAQ:COOP – Get Rating) by 5.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,710 shares of the company’s stock after selling 350 shares during the period. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Mr. Cooper Group were worth $307,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Mr. Cooper Group in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $642,000. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. purchased a new position in Mr. Cooper Group in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $699,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in Mr. Cooper Group by 3.9% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 545,536 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,916,000 after buying an additional 20,717 shares during the period. WINTON GROUP Ltd boosted its position in Mr. Cooper Group by 18.1% in the 1st quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 41,498 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,895,000 after buying an additional 6,370 shares during the period. Finally, Profund Advisors LLC boosted its position in Mr. Cooper Group by 26.3% in the 1st quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 10,031 shares of the company’s stock valued at $458,000 after buying an additional 2,088 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.68% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Mr. Cooper Group

In other news, CEO Jesse K. Bray sold 46,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.32, for a total transaction of $1,762,720.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 654,767 shares in the company, valued at $25,090,671.44. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders have sold a total of 138,000 shares of company stock worth $5,610,160 over the last ninety days. 2.59% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Mr. Cooper Group Stock Performance

NASDAQ COOP opened at $40.96 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $2.93 billion, a PE ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 1.49. Mr. Cooper Group Inc. has a one year low of $35.81 and a one year high of $52.34. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $41.76 and its two-hundred day moving average is $43.82.

Mr. Cooper Group (NASDAQ:COOP – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 27th. The company reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $599.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $434.70 million. Mr. Cooper Group had a net margin of 39.35% and a return on equity of 11.01%. Research analysts predict that Mr. Cooper Group Inc. will post 2.84 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on shares of Mr. Cooper Group to $55.00 in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Mr. Cooper Group from $44.00 to $43.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $57.25.

Mr. Cooper Group Profile

Mr. Cooper Group Inc provides servicing, origination, and transaction-based services related to single-family residences in the United States. The company operates through two segments: Servicing and Originations. The Servicing segment performs activities for underlying mortgages, including collecting and disbursing borrower payments, investor reporting, customer service, and modifying loans.

