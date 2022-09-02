Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. Reduces Holdings in Group 1 Automotive, Inc. (NYSE:GPI)

Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Group 1 Automotive, Inc. (NYSE:GPI – Get Rating) by 42.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,571 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,150 shares during the period. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Group 1 Automotive were worth $263,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. PDT Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Group 1 Automotive in the 4th quarter worth approximately $443,000. CIBC Asset Management Inc grew its stake in Group 1 Automotive by 11.1% in the 4th quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 2,215 shares of the company’s stock worth $432,000 after acquiring an additional 221 shares during the period. Public Sector Pension Investment Board grew its stake in Group 1 Automotive by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 36,871 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,198,000 after acquiring an additional 350 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its stake in Group 1 Automotive by 20.4% in the 4th quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 3,335 shares of the company’s stock worth $651,000 after acquiring an additional 564 shares during the period. Finally, Foster & Motley Inc. purchased a new stake in Group 1 Automotive in the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,353,000. 98.70% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms have commented on GPI. StockNews.com cut shares of Group 1 Automotive from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, July 30th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Group 1 Automotive from $160.00 to $142.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 14th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Group 1 Automotive from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, August 1st.

In related news, VP Michael David Jones sold 1,000 shares of Group 1 Automotive stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $181.49, for a total transaction of $181,490.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 12,972 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,354,288.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Company insiders own 3.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of GPI opened at $175.15 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $2.77 billion, a PE ratio of 4.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.29 and a beta of 1.43. The company’s fifty day moving average is $177.30 and its two-hundred day moving average is $177.83. Group 1 Automotive, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $145.72 and a fifty-two week high of $212.23. The company has a quick ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92.

Group 1 Automotive (NYSE:GPI – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The company reported $12.00 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $10.56 by $1.44. The business had revenue of $4.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.02 billion. Group 1 Automotive had a net margin of 4.35% and a return on equity of 37.65%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $10.31 EPS. Analysts forecast that Group 1 Automotive, Inc. will post 44.73 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.38 per share. This is a positive change from Group 1 Automotive’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.37. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 31st. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.87%. Group 1 Automotive’s payout ratio is presently 3.90%.

Group 1 Automotive, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates in the automotive retail industry. The company sells new and used cars, light trucks, and vehicle parts, as well as service and insurance contracts; arranges related vehicle financing; and offers automotive maintenance and repair services. It operates primarily in 17 states in the United States; and 35 towns in the United Kingdom.

