Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. Trims Position in First BanCorp. (NYSE:FBP)

Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. lessened its stake in shares of First BanCorp. (NYSE:FBP – Get Rating) by 8.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 18,922 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 1,640 shares during the quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.’s holdings in First BanCorp. were worth $248,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its holdings in shares of First BanCorp. by 1.0% during the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 219,043 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,874,000 after purchasing an additional 2,246 shares in the last quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department grew its holdings in shares of First BanCorp. by 19.8% during the first quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 237,917 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,122,000 after purchasing an additional 39,357 shares in the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new stake in First BanCorp. in the first quarter worth approximately $476,000. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in First BanCorp. in the first quarter worth approximately $1,378,000. Finally, Swiss National Bank boosted its stake in First BanCorp. by 6.0% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 486,200 shares of the bank’s stock worth $6,379,000 after buying an additional 27,500 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.24% of the company’s stock.
Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Piper Sandler cut their target price on First BanCorp. to $16.00 in a research note on Monday, July 4th. StockNews.com downgraded First BanCorp. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 23rd.
Shares of FBP stock opened at $14.17 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 0.70. First BanCorp. has a fifty-two week low of $11.66 and a fifty-two week high of $16.62. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $14.46 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $13.93. The company has a market capitalization of $2.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.45, a PEG ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 1.17.
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 9th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 25th will be issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 24th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.39%. First BanCorp.’s dividend payout ratio is presently 32.00%.
First BanCorp. operates as a bank holding company for FirstBank Puerto Rico that provides various financial services for retail, commercial, and institutional clients. The company operates through six segments: Commercial and Corporate Banking, Mortgage Banking, Consumer (Retail) Banking, Treasury and Investments, United States Operations, and Virgin Islands Operations.
