CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at Atlantic Securities

Investment analysts at Atlantic Securities initiated coverage on shares of CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD – Get Rating) in a research note issued on Friday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set a “neutral” rating and a $200.00 price target on the stock. Atlantic Securities’ price objective points to a potential upside of 15.63% from the stock’s current price.

CRWD has been the topic of several other reports. Citigroup raised their target price on CrowdStrike from $235.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of CrowdStrike from $225.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their price objective on shares of CrowdStrike from $212.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. TheStreet upgraded shares of CrowdStrike from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 17th. Finally, Mizuho boosted their price objective on shares of CrowdStrike from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $241.22.

Get CrowdStrike alerts:

CrowdStrike Trading Down 5.3 %

NASDAQ CRWD opened at $172.97 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $186.28 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $186.10. CrowdStrike has a twelve month low of $130.00 and a twelve month high of $298.48. The company has a quick ratio of 1.83, a current ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The company has a market capitalization of $40.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -218.95 and a beta of 1.28.

Insider Activity

CrowdStrike ( NASDAQ:CRWD Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 30th. The company reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by $0.08. CrowdStrike had a negative return on equity of 14.50% and a negative net margin of 11.08%. The business had revenue of $535.15 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $516.44 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.21) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 58.5% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that CrowdStrike will post -0.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other CrowdStrike news, CEO George Kurtz sold 71,528 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.35, for a total transaction of $11,827,154.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 958,309 shares in the company, valued at $158,456,393.15. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Shawn Henry sold 8,713 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.03, for a total value of $1,437,906.39. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 185,584 shares in the company, valued at approximately $30,626,927.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO George Kurtz sold 71,528 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.35, for a total value of $11,827,154.80. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 958,309 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $158,456,393.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 103,782 shares of company stock valued at $17,581,741. 6.82% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On CrowdStrike

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Bank of New Hampshire bought a new stake in shares of CrowdStrike during the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV lifted its holdings in shares of CrowdStrike by 159.6% in the fourth quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 135 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares in the last quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA increased its position in shares of CrowdStrike by 440.0% during the fourth quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA now owns 135 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. Core Alternative Capital increased its position in shares of CrowdStrike by 2,233.3% during the first quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 140 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 134 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Proffitt & Goodson Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of CrowdStrike during the first quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.43% of the company’s stock.

About CrowdStrike

(Get Rating)

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc provides cloud-delivered protection across endpoints and cloud workloads, identity, and data. It offers threat intelligence, managed security services, IT operations management, threat hunting, Zero Trust identity protection, and log management. The company primarily sells subscriptions to its Falcon platform and cloud modules through its direct sales team that leverages its network of channel partners.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for CrowdStrike Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CrowdStrike and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.