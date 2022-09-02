CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD) PT Raised to $225.00

CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD – Get Rating) had its price target lifted by investment analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from $220.00 to $225.00 in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus’ price target would suggest a potential upside of 30.08% from the company’s current price.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on CRWD. TheStreet raised shares of CrowdStrike from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 17th. UBS Group cut their price target on CrowdStrike from $285.00 to $240.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 19th. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $215.00 price target on shares of CrowdStrike in a research note on Tuesday. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price objective on CrowdStrike from $260.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 19th. Finally, DA Davidson cut their target price on CrowdStrike from $280.00 to $235.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, June 3rd. Twenty-four analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $242.81.

Get CrowdStrike alerts:

CrowdStrike Trading Down 5.3 %

Shares of CrowdStrike stock opened at $172.97 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $40.14 billion, a P/E ratio of -218.95 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a quick ratio of 1.83, a current ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $186.28 and a 200 day simple moving average of $186.10. CrowdStrike has a 12-month low of $130.00 and a 12-month high of $298.48.

Insiders Place Their Bets

CrowdStrike ( NASDAQ:CRWD Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 30th. The company reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $535.15 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $516.44 million. CrowdStrike had a negative net margin of 11.08% and a negative return on equity of 14.50%. CrowdStrike’s quarterly revenue was up 58.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.21) EPS. Research analysts expect that CrowdStrike will post -0.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Shawn Henry sold 8,713 shares of CrowdStrike stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.03, for a total transaction of $1,437,906.39. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 185,584 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $30,626,927.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO George Kurtz sold 71,528 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.35, for a total transaction of $11,827,154.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 958,309 shares in the company, valued at $158,456,393.15. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Shawn Henry sold 8,713 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.03, for a total transaction of $1,437,906.39. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 185,584 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $30,626,927.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 103,782 shares of company stock valued at $17,581,741 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 6.82% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of CrowdStrike

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in CrowdStrike by 2.0% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,547,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,849,377,000 after buying an additional 244,613 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC raised its position in CrowdStrike by 4.6% in the first quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 9,041,273 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,053,092,000 after purchasing an additional 395,795 shares during the period. Tiger Global Management LLC raised its position in CrowdStrike by 16.9% in the first quarter. Tiger Global Management LLC now owns 8,808,818 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,000,306,000 after purchasing an additional 1,271,818 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in shares of CrowdStrike by 17.6% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 4,642,466 shares of the company’s stock valued at $782,534,000 after buying an additional 693,499 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp grew its stake in CrowdStrike by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,240,652 shares of the company’s stock worth $868,273,000 after purchasing an additional 111,900 shares in the last quarter. 67.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CrowdStrike Company Profile

(Get Rating)

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc provides cloud-delivered protection across endpoints and cloud workloads, identity, and data. It offers threat intelligence, managed security services, IT operations management, threat hunting, Zero Trust identity protection, and log management. The company primarily sells subscriptions to its Falcon platform and cloud modules through its direct sales team that leverages its network of channel partners.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for CrowdStrike Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CrowdStrike and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.