Crown Castle Inc. (NYSE:CCI) Shares Purchased by D.A. Davidson & CO.

D.A. Davidson & CO. increased its position in shares of Crown Castle Inc. (NYSE:CCI – Get Rating) by 1.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 17,096 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 263 shares during the period. D.A. Davidson & CO.’s holdings in Crown Castle were worth $3,156,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of CCI. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Crown Castle by 15.3% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 37,010,877 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $7,725,650,000 after acquiring an additional 4,919,828 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Crown Castle in the 4th quarter valued at about $815,548,000. State Street Corp raised its position in Crown Castle by 4.8% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 19,664,166 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,104,698,000 after purchasing an additional 896,553 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in Crown Castle by 82.8% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,463,883 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $270,233,000 after purchasing an additional 662,907 shares in the last quarter. Finally, London Co. of Virginia raised its position in Crown Castle by 22.2% in the 4th quarter. London Co. of Virginia now owns 2,099,904 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $438,334,000 after purchasing an additional 381,823 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.77% of the company’s stock.

Get Crown Castle alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on Crown Castle from $180.00 to $175.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Crown Castle from $200.00 to $190.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on Crown Castle to $213.00 in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Citigroup cut their target price on Crown Castle from $204.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 11th. Finally, Cowen cut their target price on Crown Castle to $195.00 in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $195.94.

Insider Activity at Crown Castle

Crown Castle Trading Up 0.7 %

In other Crown Castle news, Director Kevin A. Stephens purchased 699 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 22nd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $173.60 per share, for a total transaction of $121,346.40. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 10,703 shares in the company, valued at $1,858,040.80. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Company insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CCI stock opened at $172.00 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $174.99 and its two-hundred day moving average is $177.65. Crown Castle Inc. has a twelve month low of $153.70 and a twelve month high of $209.87. The company has a market capitalization of $74.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.99 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a current ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.70.

Crown Castle (NYSE:CCI – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 20th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.71 by ($0.74). Crown Castle had a net margin of 22.91% and a return on equity of 18.93%. The business had revenue of $1.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.71 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.71 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Crown Castle Inc. will post 7.03 EPS for the current year.

Crown Castle Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 15th will be paid a $1.47 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 14th. This represents a $5.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.42%. Crown Castle’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 165.17%.

Crown Castle Profile

(Get Rating)

Crown Castle owns, operates and leases more than 40,000 cell towers and approximately 80,000 route miles of fiber supporting small cells and fiber solutions across every major U.S. market. This nationwide portfolio of communications infrastructure connects cities and communities to essential data, technology and wireless service – bringing information, ideas and innovations to the people and businesses that need them.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CCI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Crown Castle Inc. (NYSE:CCI – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Crown Castle Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Crown Castle and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.