Crowny (CRWNY) Tops 24 Hour Volume of $117,246.00

Crowny (CRWNY) traded up 18.3% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on September 2nd. In the last week, Crowny has traded 23.3% higher against the dollar. Crowny has a market cap of $699,973.18 and $117,246.00 worth of Crowny was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Crowny coin can now be bought for about $0.0015 or 0.00000008 BTC on popular exchanges.
Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:
- Tarality (TARAL) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.
- The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 213.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.
- Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005020 BTC.
- Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded down 88.2% against the dollar and now trades at $169.41 or 0.00850412 BTC.
- Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- XRP (XRP) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00001648 BTC.
- Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00002259 BTC.
- Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $165.53 or 0.00830938 BTC.
- Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.
- Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3.16 or 0.00015887 BTC.
Crowny Profile
Crowny’s total supply is 813,097,988 coins and its circulating supply is 462,191,889 coins. Crowny’s official Twitter account is @crownyio.
