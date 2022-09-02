Crust Network (CRU) Hits Market Capitalization of $7.27 Million

Crust Network (CRU) traded up 1% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on September 2nd. In the last seven days, Crust Network has traded 1.3% higher against the US dollar. Crust Network has a market cap of $7.27 million and $782,373.00 worth of Crust Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Crust Network coin can currently be bought for $0.79 or 0.00003932 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005006 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $19,987.07 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.87 or 0.00004367 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00005115 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005002 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002559 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $26.30 or 0.00131569 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.90 or 0.00034521 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $17.18 or 0.00085956 BTC.

Crust Network Profile

CRU is a coin. Its genesis date was September 16th, 2020. Crust Network’s total supply is 24,483,886 coins and its circulating supply is 9,245,318 coins. Crust Network’s official Twitter account is @CrustNetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Crust Network is https://reddit.com/r/CrustNetwork.

Crust Network Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “CRUST provides a decentralized storage network of Web3 ecosystem. It supports multiple storage layer protocols such as IPFS, and exposes storage interfaces to application layer. Crust's technical stack is also capable of supporting a decentralized computing layer. It is designed to build a decentralized cloud ecosystem that values data privacy and ownership. “

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Crust Network directly using U.S. dollars.

