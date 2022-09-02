Crust Shadow Hits 24-Hour Trading Volume of $6,008.00 (CSM)

Crust Shadow (CSM) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on September 2nd. During the last week, Crust Shadow has traded 15.7% higher against the dollar. One Crust Shadow coin can now be bought for about $0.0086 or 0.00000043 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Crust Shadow has a market cap of $864,191.85 and $6,008.00 worth of Crust Shadow was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005002 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $20,000.25 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.88 or 0.00004381 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00005111 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005000 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002557 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $26.33 or 0.00131649 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.93 or 0.00034670 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $17.20 or 0.00085978 BTC.

Crust Shadow (CSM) is a coin. Its genesis date was January 30th, 2018. Crust Shadow’s total supply is 200,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 100,000,000 coins. Crust Shadow’s official Twitter account is @ConsentiumCoin.

According to CryptoCompare, “Consentium empowers content creators and tech-savvy individuals to connect with other users by building groups and monetizing their group followers. The chat feature allows users to regularly communicate with each other, create groups, join channels, send photos, files, audio messages, and even crypto transfers. Texts and recorded audios can be sent as normal messages or be set to self-destruct within seconds, allowing for enhanced privacy settings. The crypto wallet offers digital transfers (CSM, BTC, and ETH) in a few simple steps. In addition to a secure and easy-to-use app, the Community Monetization Model (CCM) algorithm rewards everyone for transacting and cultivating strong in-app groups. “

