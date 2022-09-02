Crypterium (CRPT) Achieves Market Capitalization of $10.85 Million

Crypterium (CRPT) traded 0% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on September 2nd. One Crypterium coin can currently be bought for $0.13 or 0.00000671 BTC on exchanges. Crypterium has a market cap of $10.85 million and approximately $1.81 million worth of Crypterium was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Crypterium has traded 3.1% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005010 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $19,962.64 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.87 or 0.00004374 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00005120 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005006 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002562 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $26.35 or 0.00131997 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $6.97 or 0.00034894 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.23 or 0.00086317 BTC.

Crypterium Profile

Crypterium (CRPT) is a coin. Its launch date was November 7th, 2017. Crypterium’s total supply is 96,035,536 coins and its circulating supply is 81,037,985 coins. The official website for Crypterium is crypterium.com. The Reddit community for Crypterium is /r/crypterium_com. Crypterium’s official Twitter account is @crypterium_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. Crypterium’s official message board is medium.com/crypterium.

Crypterium Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Crypterium is a cryptobank platform that will leverage the Ethereum blockchain to provide an instant processing engine for both fiat and crypto based currency transactions while enabling inter-changeability between the two. Furthermore, an app will be available for download to Android and IOS operation systems. The Crypterium token (CRPT) is an ERC-20 token that will work as the medium of exchange within the platform, a utility token intended for usage in any b2b/b2c products with different mechanics. Most often, the token works as a loyalty tool. Basically, CRPT was intended for meeting the Crypterium service needs. However, as the token's popularity was growing, its application sphere expanded. Today, CRPT is developing as an ecosystem. “

