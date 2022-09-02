CryptoBonusMiles Hits One Day Trading Volume of $12.00 (CBM)

CryptoBonusMiles (CBM) traded up 26.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on September 2nd. Over the last week, CryptoBonusMiles has traded 25.9% higher against the U.S. dollar. One CryptoBonusMiles coin can now be purchased for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. CryptoBonusMiles has a total market capitalization of $141,201.36 and $12.00 worth of CryptoBonusMiles was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005040 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19,847.57 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.88 or 0.00004412 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00005150 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005035 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002577 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $26.29 or 0.00132451 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 5.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.99 or 0.00035204 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.21 or 0.00086691 BTC.

CryptoBonusMiles Profile

CryptoBonusMiles is a coin. It launched on May 13th, 2018. CryptoBonusMiles’ total supply is 5,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 4,999,088,401 coins. CryptoBonusMiles’ official Twitter account is @aeron_aero and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for CryptoBonusMiles is medium.com/@aeronaero. The Reddit community for CryptoBonusMiles is /r/AeronAero and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for CryptoBonusMiles is cryptobonusmiles.com.

Buying and Selling CryptoBonusMiles

According to CryptoCompare, “CryptoBonusMiles (CBM) is a universal bonus miles aggregation platform developed by Aeron for anyone who travels by air, would enable the users to get crypto rewards and discover the major airline loyalty programs. A user will get CBM points for all activities on the platform, which accrue together with airline bonus miles. These points will serve as extra rewards to use on discounts or products at partner shops. “

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as CryptoBonusMiles directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade CryptoBonusMiles should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy CryptoBonusMiles using one of the exchanges listed above.

