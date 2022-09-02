CryptoFranc Reaches 24-Hour Trading Volume of $40,834.00 (XCHF)

CryptoFranc (XCHF) traded 2.7% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on September 2nd. CryptoFranc has a market capitalization of $3.27 million and approximately $40,834.00 worth of CryptoFranc was traded on exchanges in the last day. One CryptoFranc coin can now be bought for about $1.05 or 0.00005175 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last week, CryptoFranc has traded down 4.1% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004906 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $20,384.72 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.90 or 0.00004420 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00005015 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004906 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002509 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $27.13 or 0.00133075 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 9.6% against the dollar and now trades at $7.19 or 0.00035284 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.27 or 0.00084731 BTC.

CryptoFranc is a coin. Its launch date was November 1st, 2018. CryptoFranc’s total supply is 3,100,000 coins. The official website for CryptoFranc is www.swisscryptotokens.ch. CryptoFranc’s official Twitter account is @SwissTokens and its Facebook page is accessible here. CryptoFranc’s official message board is www.swisscryptotokens.ch/blog.

According to CryptoCompare, “The CryptoFranc (XCHF) is an ERC-20 stablecoin issued by Swiss Crypto Tokens AG, representing a Swiss Franc denominated bond. All XCHF are fully backed by physical CHF banknotes which are audited by Grant Thornton Bank Audit Ltd on a monthly basis. “

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as CryptoFranc directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire CryptoFranc should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase CryptoFranc using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

