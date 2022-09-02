CryptoFranc (XCHF) Price Tops $1.05 on Major Exchanges

CryptoFranc (XCHF) traded up 2.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 10:00 AM ET on September 2nd. CryptoFranc has a market capitalization of $3.27 million and $40,834.00 worth of CryptoFranc was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, CryptoFranc has traded down 4.1% against the U.S. dollar. One CryptoFranc coin can currently be purchased for approximately $1.05 or 0.00005175 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004906 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $20,384.72 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 6.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.90 or 0.00004420 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00005015 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004906 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002509 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $27.13 or 0.00133075 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 9.6% against the dollar and now trades at $7.19 or 0.00035284 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.27 or 0.00084731 BTC.

CryptoFranc Coin Profile

CryptoFranc (XCHF) is a coin. It was first traded on November 1st, 2018. CryptoFranc’s total supply is 3,100,000 coins. The official website for CryptoFranc is www.swisscryptotokens.ch. The official message board for CryptoFranc is www.swisscryptotokens.ch/blog. CryptoFranc’s official Twitter account is @SwissTokens and its Facebook page is accessible here.

CryptoFranc Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “The CryptoFranc (XCHF) is an ERC-20 stablecoin issued by Swiss Crypto Tokens AG, representing a Swiss Franc denominated bond. All XCHF are fully backed by physical CHF banknotes which are audited by Grant Thornton Bank Audit Ltd on a monthly basis. “

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as CryptoFranc directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire CryptoFranc should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy CryptoFranc using one of the exchanges listed above.

