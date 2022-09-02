Cryptonovae Price Reaches $0.0373 on Exchanges (YAE)

Cryptonovae (YAE) traded 29% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on September 2nd. During the last week, Cryptonovae has traded 50.4% higher against the U.S. dollar. Cryptonovae has a total market capitalization of $2.29 million and approximately $12,979.00 worth of Cryptonovae was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Cryptonovae coin can currently be purchased for $0.0373 or 0.00000188 BTC on major exchanges.
Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:
- Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded up 599.8% against the dollar and now trades at $5,638.69 or 0.28357654 BTC.
- Tarality (TARAL) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.
- The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.
- Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005030 BTC.
- Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- XRP (XRP) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00001645 BTC.
- Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00002273 BTC.
- Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $165.55 or 0.00832554 BTC.
- Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.
- Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3.19 or 0.00016051 BTC.
About Cryptonovae
Cryptonovae’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 61,473,542 coins. The Reddit community for Cryptonovae is https://reddit.com/r/cryptonovae. Cryptonovae’s official Twitter account is @Crypto_novae.
Cryptonovae Coin Trading
Receive News & Updates for Cryptonovae Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Cryptonovae and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.