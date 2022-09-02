CSFB Lowers Bank of Montreal (TSE:BMO) Price Target to C$150.00

Bank of Montreal (TSE:BMO – Get Rating) (NYSE:BMO) had its price target decreased by investment analysts at CSFB from C$152.00 to C$150.00 in a research report issued on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. CSFB’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 23.69% from the stock’s current price.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Fundamental Research restated a “buy” rating and set a C$156.00 price objective on shares of Bank of Montreal in a report on Wednesday, June 8th. TD Securities dropped their price objective on shares of Bank of Montreal from C$160.00 to C$155.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 26th. Veritas Investment Research lowered shares of Bank of Montreal from a “buy” rating to a “reduce” rating and set a C$134.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday. Scotiabank lifted their target price on shares of Bank of Montreal from C$158.00 to C$159.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 26th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their target price on shares of Bank of Montreal from C$155.00 to C$157.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of C$151.26.

Get Bank of Montreal alerts:

Bank of Montreal Stock Performance

TSE:BMO opened at C$121.27 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is C$126.82 and its 200-day moving average is C$135.99. Bank of Montreal has a 52-week low of C$118.79 and a 52-week high of C$154.47. The company has a market cap of C$81.78 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.59.

Bank of Montreal Company Profile

Bank of Montreal provides diversified financial services primarily in North America. The company's personal banking products and services include checking and savings accounts, credit cards, mortgages, and financial and investment advice services; and commercial banking products and services comprise business deposit accounts, commercial credit cards, business loans and commercial mortgages, cash management solutions, foreign exchange, specialized banking programs, treasury and payment solutions, and risk management products for small business and commercial banking customers.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Bank of Montreal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bank of Montreal and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.