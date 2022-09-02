CSFB Raises Canadian Utilities (TSE:CU) Price Target to C$41.50

Canadian Utilities (TSE:CU – Get Rating) had its price target increased by CSFB from C$40.00 to C$41.50 in a report published on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has an underperform rating on the stock.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. National Bankshares raised their target price on Canadian Utilities from C$37.00 to C$40.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Canadian Utilities from C$41.00 to C$42.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a report on Friday, July 29th. CIBC lifted their price target on Canadian Utilities from C$40.00 to C$41.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 21st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group downgraded Canadian Utilities to a sell rating and set a C$41.50 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of C$39.88.

Canadian Utilities Stock Performance

Shares of CU opened at C$40.43 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 138.91. The firm has a market cap of C$10.90 billion and a PE ratio of 19.38. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is C$39.90 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$38.68. Canadian Utilities has a 12-month low of C$33.86 and a 12-month high of C$41.94.

Insider Activity at Canadian Utilities

Canadian Utilities ( TSE:CU Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The company reported C$0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.46 by C$0.05. The business had revenue of C$933.00 million for the quarter. As a group, equities analysts predict that Canadian Utilities will post 2.2400002 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Wayne K. Stensby sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$40.73, for a total value of C$40,730.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 15,897 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$647,484.81. In the last quarter, insiders sold 1,208 shares of company stock valued at $49,205.

Canadian Utilities Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Canadian Utilities Limited and its subsidiaries engage in the electricity, natural gas, and retail energy businesses worldwide. It operates through Utilities, Energy Infrastructure, and Corporate & Other segments. The Utilities segment provides regulated electricity transmission and distribution services in northern and central east Alberta, the Yukon, and the Northwest Territories; and integrated natural gas transmission and distribution services in Alberta, the Lloydminster area of Saskatchewan, and Western Australia.

Featured Stories

