CUBE (ITAMCUBE) Price Reaches $0.0939 on Top Exchanges

CUBE (ITAMCUBE) traded up 23.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on September 1st. During the last week, CUBE has traded 42.3% higher against the U.S. dollar. CUBE has a total market cap of $56.35 million and approximately $865,944.00 worth of CUBE was traded on exchanges in the last day. One CUBE coin can now be bought for about $0.0939 or 0.00000465 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get CUBE alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004951 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20,197.96 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 5.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.89 or 0.00004390 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00005061 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004950 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002531 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $27.00 or 0.00133654 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $6.96 or 0.00034462 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $17.17 or 0.00085024 BTC.

CUBE Coin Profile

CUBE is a coin. CUBE’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 600,000,000 coins. The official website for CUBE is cubeint.io. CUBE’s official Twitter account is @cubeintel and its Facebook page is accessible here. CUBE’s official message board is medium.com/@cubeintel.

CUBE Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Cube is an Ethereum-based security platform for the autonomous car. With the use of blockchain tecnology, Cube's team has created a security system that protects autonomous vehicles from hacking. AUTO is an ERC20 token that serves as a currency on Cube's platform. “

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as CUBE directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire CUBE should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase CUBE using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for CUBE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for CUBE and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.