Cubiex (CBIX) Hits 24 Hour Trading Volume of $27.00

Cubiex (CBIX) traded 4.7% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on September 2nd. One Cubiex coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0006 or 0.00000003 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Cubiex has traded 21% lower against the US dollar. Cubiex has a market cap of $43,136.94 and approximately $27.00 worth of Cubiex was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.
Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:
- Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 459.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5,654.07 or 0.28323265 BTC.
- Tarality (TARAL) traded 7.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.
- The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.
- Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005010 BTC.
- Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- XRP (XRP) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00001645 BTC.
- Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00002264 BTC.
- Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $165.53 or 0.00829190 BTC.
- Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.
- Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.21 or 0.00016067 BTC.
Cubiex Profile
Cubiex’s total supply is 71,852,557 coins. Cubiex’s official Twitter account is @CubiexEsports and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Cubiex is /r/CubiexEsports. Cubiex’s official website is www.cubiex.com. Cubiex’s official message board is medium.com/@CubiexeSports.
Cubiex Coin Trading
Receive News & Updates for Cubiex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Cubiex and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.