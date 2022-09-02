CumRocket Hits One Day Trading Volume of $41,881.00 (CUMMIES)

CumRocket (CUMMIES) traded down 2.3% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on September 2nd. One CumRocket coin can now be bought for about $0.0031 or 0.00000016 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, CumRocket has traded up 72% against the US dollar. CumRocket has a total market cap of $4.11 million and approximately $41,881.00 worth of CumRocket was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.
Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:
- Tarality (TARAL) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.
- The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 213.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.
- Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 80.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $303.39 or 0.01520432 BTC.
- Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005012 BTC.
- Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- XRP (XRP) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00001649 BTC.
- Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00002287 BTC.
- Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $165.53 or 0.00829531 BTC.
- Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.
- Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.14 or 0.00015715 BTC.
CumRocket Profile
CumRocket’s total supply is 1,320,428,309 coins. CumRocket’s official Twitter account is @CumRocketCrypto.
Buying and Selling CumRocket
Receive News & Updates for CumRocket Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for CumRocket and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.