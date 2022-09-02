Curecoin (CURE) Price Hits $0.0103 on Top Exchanges

Curecoin (CURE) traded up 0.7% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on September 1st. One Curecoin coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0103 or 0.00000051 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Curecoin has traded down 8% against the US dollar. Curecoin has a market cap of $282,907.30 and $26.00 worth of Curecoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Curecoin alerts:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0626 or 0.00000310 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $5.42 or 0.00026799 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $57.63 or 0.00285148 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00001109 BTC.

EAC (EAC) traded up 35.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.26 or 0.00006190 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000954 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded up 20.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000799 BTC.

ConstitutionDAO (PEOPLE) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0206 or 0.00000102 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0032 or 0.00000016 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00002440 BTC.

Curecoin Coin Profile

CURE is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Curecoin’s total supply is 27,459,543 coins. The Reddit community for Curecoin is /r/curecoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Curecoin’s official website is curecoin.net. Curecoin’s official Twitter account is @CureCoin_Team and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Curecoin Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Curecoin is a PoW PoS hybrid altcoin that allows both ASIC mining and CPU & GPU mining to play a part in creating coins – as they call it mining and folding. The added benefit behind the coin is that computer power is used to test protein folding and create a valuable scientific knowledge base. Block halving occurs every million blocks and the block time is 60 seconds. “

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Curecoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Curecoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Curecoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Curecoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Curecoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.