Curio Governance (CGT) Reaches 24-Hour Trading Volume of $530.00

Curio Governance (CGT) traded 24.6% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on September 2nd. Curio Governance has a total market cap of $48,470.06 and $530.00 worth of Curio Governance was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Curio Governance has traded up 47.5% against the US dollar. One Curio Governance coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0038 or 0.00000016 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

About Curio Governance

CGT is a coin. It was first traded on February 21st, 2020. Curio Governance’s total supply is 51,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 12,635,828 coins. Curio Governance’s official Twitter account is @cache_gold.

Curio Governance Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “CACHE Gold token is equivalent to one gram of gold. Each token is backed by physical gold securely stored in a vault. All gold is audited and insured. Gold backing CACHE Gold tokens is publicly verifiable at any time, simply visit the CACHE Explorer to verify CACHE Gold's backing. A token is a unit of account that is tracked on a blockchain platform. CACHE Gold tokens are unique because they are backed by real gold that is redeemable by token holders at any time. CACHE Locked Gold represents gold that backs CACHE Gold tokens. CACHE Locked Gold cannot be unlocked or removed from the vaults unless an equivalent amount of CACHE Gold tokens are redeemed. “

