Curtis Banks Group (LON:CBP) Stock Passes Below Fifty Day Moving Average of $278.00

Curtis Banks Group PLC (LON:CBP – Get Rating)’s stock price crossed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 278 ($3.36) and traded as low as GBX 255.50 ($3.09). Curtis Banks Group shares last traded at GBX 262 ($3.17), with a volume of 1,554 shares trading hands.

Curtis Banks Group Stock Performance

The company’s 50 day moving average is GBX 278 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 269.52. The firm has a market cap of £169.87 million and a P/E ratio of 2,381.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 120.68, a quick ratio of 4.24 and a current ratio of 4.33.

About Curtis Banks Group

Curtis Banks Group PLC, through its subsidiaries, provides pension administration services principally for self-invested personal pension schemes and small self-administered pension schemes in the United Kingdom. The company operates in two segments, Pensions Administration and FinTech. It also offers IT software development, licenses, and consultancy services to businesses within the financial services sector; and legal and property valuation services.

