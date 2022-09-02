Curve DAO Token (CRV) Market Cap Reaches $615.96 Million

Curve DAO Token (CRV) traded up 7% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on September 2nd. During the last week, Curve DAO Token has traded down 1.7% against the dollar. One Curve DAO Token coin can now be bought for approximately $1.17 or 0.00005749 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Curve DAO Token has a market capitalization of $615.96 million and $107.85 million worth of Curve DAO Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

About Curve DAO Token

Curve DAO Token is a coin. It launched on September 6th, 2018. Curve DAO Token’s total supply is 1,813,875,077 coins and its circulating supply is 526,550,747 coins. Curve DAO Token’s official website is guides.curve.fi/everything-you-need-to-know-about-crv. Curve DAO Token’s official Twitter account is @CravyHQ and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Curve DAO Token

According to CryptoCompare, “Curve is an exchange liquidity pool on Ethereum (like Uniswap) designed for (1) extremely efficient stablecoin trading (2) low risk, supplemental fee income for liquidity providers, without an opportunity cost. Curve allows users (and smart contracts like 1inch, Paraswap, Totle and Dex.ag) to trade between DAI and USDC with a bespoke low slippage, low fee algorithm designed specifically for stablecoins and earn fees. Behind the scenes, the liquidity pool is also supplied to the Compound protocol or iearn.finance where it generates even more income for liquidity providers. “

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Curve DAO Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Curve DAO Token should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Curve DAO Token using one of the exchanges listed above.

