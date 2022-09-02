CyberMiles Trading Down 3% Over Last Week (CMT)

CyberMiles (CMT) traded 2.3% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on September 2nd. During the last week, CyberMiles has traded down 3% against the U.S. dollar. One CyberMiles coin can now be bought for $0.0025 or 0.00000012 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. CyberMiles has a total market capitalization of $2.00 million and $35,556.00 worth of CyberMiles was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Unitech (UTC) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.95 or 0.00004552 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0626 or 0.00000307 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 6.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.40 or 0.00026547 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $20,339.43 or 0.99902039 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded up 9.8% against the dollar and now trades at $6.65 or 0.00032652 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 9.8% against the dollar and now trades at $60.54 or 0.00297350 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 6.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.92 or 0.00063461 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00001112 BTC.

EAC (EAC) traded 35.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.26 or 0.00006190 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004898 BTC.

About CyberMiles

CyberMiles (CMT) is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on December 5th, 2017. CyberMiles’ total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 800,000,000 coins. CyberMiles’ official website is www.cybermiles.io. CyberMiles’ official message board is medium.com/cybermiles. The Reddit community for CyberMiles is /r/CyberMiles and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. CyberMiles’ official Twitter account is @cybermiles and its Facebook page is accessible here.

CyberMiles Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “CyberMiles is a new blockchain protocol that is being developed by 5xlab, a blockchain development laboratory. The protocol is an optimized version of the Ethereum blockchain for business and marketplace applications. The first pioneer of this blockchain will be the 5miles platform, a c2c marketplace operator. The CyberMiles blockchain is expected to empower the 5miles online marketplace which will feature a c2c trading platform, a community-based dispute resolution, structuring alternative payment and financing solutions for e-commerce and real-time promotions. The CyberMiles token (CMT) will be issued on the Ethereum blockchain as an ERC-20 compliant token until the CyberMiles blockchain is operational, thereafter, a CMT native token will be issued. The initial CMT based on ERC-20 would be exchanged on a 1:1 basis with native CMT issued on CyberMiles’ blockchain. “

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as CyberMiles directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade CyberMiles should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy CyberMiles using one of the exchanges listed above.

