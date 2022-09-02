CyberOptics Co. (NASDAQ:CYBE) Shares Bought by Acadian Asset Management LLC

Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in CyberOptics Co. (NASDAQ:CYBE – Get Rating) by 7.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 236,110 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after buying an additional 16,834 shares during the quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC owned about 3.19% of CyberOptics worth $9,578,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC raised its holdings in shares of CyberOptics by 12.4% during the 4th quarter. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC now owns 6,714 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $312,000 after acquiring an additional 742 shares during the period. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC lifted its stake in CyberOptics by 13.6% during the fourth quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC now owns 12,500 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $581,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in CyberOptics by 14.7% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 11,933 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $555,000 after purchasing an additional 1,533 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its stake in CyberOptics by 10.5% in the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 21,123 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $857,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in shares of CyberOptics by 24.4% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 12,445 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $505,000 after purchasing an additional 2,444 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CyberOptics stock opened at $53.44 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $42.27 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $40.90. The company has a market capitalization of $395.62 million, a P/E ratio of 25.09 and a beta of 1.61. CyberOptics Co. has a 1-year low of $30.98 and a 1-year high of $53.60.

CyberOptics ( NASDAQ:CYBE Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter. CyberOptics had a return on equity of 19.96% and a net margin of 15.92%. The business had revenue of $27.57 million during the quarter.

Separately, Craig Hallum downgraded CyberOptics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $58.00 to $54.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th.

CyberOptics Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, and markets high precision sensing technology solutions and system products for inspection and metrology worldwide. It offers products based on multi-reflection suppression (MRS) technology, including multi-function systems for inspection and metrology; MX3000 memory module inspection system; 3D NanoResolution MRS sensor and WX3000 inspection and metrology system for semiconductor wafer and advanced packaging inspection and metrology; high precision 3D and 2D sensors; 3D MRS sensors; SMT electronic assembly alignment sensors; and inspection and metrology systems.

