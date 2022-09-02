CyberVein (CVT) Price Tops $0.0014 on Exchanges

CyberVein (CVT) traded down 4.7% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 14:00 PM ET on September 2nd. CyberVein has a total market capitalization of $1.51 million and $49,411.00 worth of CyberVein was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One CyberVein coin can now be purchased for about $0.0014 or 0.00000007 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, CyberVein has traded down 11.1% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get CyberVein alerts:

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 599.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5,638.69 or 0.28357654 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005030 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005029 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005030 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00001645 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $19,884.19 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00002273 BTC.

About CyberVein

CVT is a coin. It launched on March 4th, 2018. CyberVein’s total supply is 2,147,483,648 coins and its circulating supply is 1,060,404,496 coins. The Reddit community for CyberVein is https://reddit.com/r/CyberVeinOfficial. CyberVein’s official Twitter account is @cyberveingroup and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for CyberVein is www.cybervein.org.

CyberVein Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “CyberVein's big-data solution is based on the PISR (private, interlink, secure, robust) distributed database, database operations are stored on CyberVein blockchain network which runs on a Proof-of-Contribution (PoC) consensus mechanism. The solution is focusing on enterprise-level “blockchain + big-data” customized services. CVT is the native utility token that is used for: Storage payment: The data owner pays the corresponding storage fee based on the file size and bandwidth consumed in such a process.Computing power payment: Payments from user to owner for usage, and remuneration for software developers is going to be exclusively conducted in CVT.Data exchange: On CyberVein's federated learning platform, the data acquirer trades the data at a price contracted between the two parties for distributed modeling applications.CROSS NFT issuance payment: Dapp businesses are obligated to pay for Storage and Data Exchange in light of network resources occupied, and may set up CyberVein token as a means of payment to issue NFT or conduct business in accordance to their desired business model. “

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as CyberVein directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade CyberVein should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase CyberVein using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for CyberVein Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for CyberVein and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.