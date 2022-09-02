Cyclub Trading Up 18.1% This Week (CYCLUB)

Cyclub (CYCLUB) traded 16.8% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on September 2nd. Cyclub has a market capitalization of $10.25 million and approximately $8.27 million worth of Cyclub was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Cyclub has traded 18.1% higher against the US dollar. One Cyclub coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0078 or 0.00000038 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.
Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:
- Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded up 2,883.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3,077.68 or 0.15142557 BTC.
- Tarality (TARAL) traded 5.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.
- The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.
- Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004920 BTC.
- Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- XRP (XRP) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00001629 BTC.
- Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00002275 BTC.
- Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $165.54 or 0.00814482 BTC.
- Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.
- Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3.21 or 0.00015775 BTC.
Cyclub Coin Profile
Cyclub’s total supply is 3,300,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,314,294,423 coins. Cyclub’s official Twitter account is @MciPlatform.
Cyclub Coin Trading
