D.A. Davidson & CO. Acquires 2,500 Shares of PotlatchDeltic Co. (NASDAQ:PCH)

D.A. Davidson & CO. boosted its position in shares of PotlatchDeltic Co. (NASDAQ:PCH – Get Rating) by 5.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 48,466 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 2,500 shares during the quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. owned 0.07% of PotlatchDeltic worth $2,556,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. boosted its stake in PotlatchDeltic by 7.0% during the fourth quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. now owns 4,550 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $274,000 after buying an additional 297 shares during the period. Strs Ohio boosted its stake in PotlatchDeltic by 1.9% during the first quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 15,700 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $827,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in PotlatchDeltic by 2.0% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 16,705 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $881,000 after buying an additional 332 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC boosted its stake in shares of PotlatchDeltic by 3.1% during the first quarter. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC now owns 11,471 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $605,000 after purchasing an additional 348 shares during the period. Finally, Texas Permanent School Fund boosted its stake in shares of PotlatchDeltic by 0.8% during the first quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 48,963 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,582,000 after purchasing an additional 373 shares during the period. 80.72% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of PotlatchDeltic stock opened at $46.99 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.26 billion, a PE ratio of 8.36 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 3.78 and a current ratio of 4.20. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $46.78 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $50.77. PotlatchDeltic Co. has a one year low of $43.37 and a one year high of $61.51.

PotlatchDeltic ( NASDAQ:PCH Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, July 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.72 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.46 by $0.26. The business had revenue of $359.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $341.42 million. PotlatchDeltic had a net margin of 29.77% and a return on equity of 23.13%. The firm’s revenue was down 19.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.77 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that PotlatchDeltic Co. will post 5.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

PotlatchDeltic declared that its board has initiated a stock buyback plan on Wednesday, August 31st that authorizes the company to buyback $200.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the real estate investment trust to reacquire up to 6.1% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 20th will be issued a $0.44 dividend. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.75%. PotlatchDeltic’s dividend payout ratio is presently 31.32%.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on PCH shares. Raymond James lowered their target price on shares of PotlatchDeltic from $70.00 to $65.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 16th. DA Davidson lowered their price objective on shares of PotlatchDeltic from $66.00 to $59.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, June 27th. StockNews.com lowered shares of PotlatchDeltic from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. Finally, Truist Financial upped their price objective on shares of PotlatchDeltic to $51.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $58.75.

PotlatchDeltic (NASDAQ:PCH) is a leading Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT) that owns 1.8 million acres of timberlands in Alabama, Arkansas, Idaho, Louisiana, Minnesota and Mississippi. Through its taxable REIT subsidiary, the company also operates six sawmills, an industrial-grade plywood mill, a residential and commercial real estate development business and a rural timberland sales program.

