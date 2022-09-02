D.A. Davidson & CO. Acquires 36,687 Shares of Organon & Co. (NYSE:OGN)

D.A. Davidson & CO. grew its holdings in shares of Organon & Co. (NYSE:OGN – Get Rating) by 67.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 90,690 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 36,687 shares during the period. D.A. Davidson & CO.’s holdings in Organon & Co. were worth $3,168,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Organon & Co. by 3.0% during the first quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 68,453 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,391,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Wealthsource Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Organon & Co. during the first quarter worth $314,000. Tyler Stone Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of Organon & Co. during the fourth quarter worth $140,000. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina increased its position in shares of Organon & Co. by 1.6% during the first quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 93,454 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,264,000 after buying an additional 1,475 shares during the period. Finally, KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Organon & Co. during the fourth quarter worth $248,000. Institutional investors own 76.28% of the company’s stock.

OGN has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Bank of America cut shares of Organon & Co. from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $40.00 to $37.00 in a research report on Friday, August 5th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Organon & Co. from $35.00 to $34.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 8th.

Organon & Co. stock opened at $28.81 on Friday. Organon & Co. has a 1-year low of $28.32 and a 1-year high of $39.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.64 and a beta of 0.47. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $32.04 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $34.20.

Organon & Co. (NYSE:OGN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $1.25 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.16 by $0.09. Organon & Co. had a net margin of 17.42% and a negative return on equity of 109.70%. The firm had revenue of $1.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.50 billion. On average, research analysts forecast that Organon & Co. will post 5.14 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 15th will be paid a $0.28 dividend. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 12th. Organon & Co.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 25.81%.

Organon & Co, a health care company, develops and delivers health solutions through a portfolio of prescription therapies in the United States and internationally. Its women's health portfolio comprises contraception and fertility brands, such as Nexplanon/Implanon, a long-acting reversible contraceptive.

