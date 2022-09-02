D.A. Davidson & CO. Acquires 490 Shares of Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD)

D.A. Davidson & CO. boosted its holdings in Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD – Get Rating) by 3.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 12,992 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 490 shares during the quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO.’s holdings in Air Products and Chemicals were worth $3,247,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Connecticut Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Air Products and Chemicals by 1.4% during the first quarter. Connecticut Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,014 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $753,000 after buying an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Air Products and Chemicals by 13.4% during the first quarter. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC now owns 355 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $89,000 after buying an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Air Products and Chemicals by 0.7% during the first quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 6,316 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,578,000 after buying an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC boosted its stake in Air Products and Chemicals by 25.6% during the fourth quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 221 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $67,000 after buying an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Field & Main Bank boosted its stake in Air Products and Chemicals by 1.8% during the first quarter. Field & Main Bank now owns 2,562 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $640,000 after buying an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. 82.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Air Products and Chemicals Price Performance

Shares of NYSE APD opened at $250.00 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $248.04 and its two-hundred day moving average is $242.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 1.87 and a quick ratio of 1.72. Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. has a 1-year low of $216.24 and a 1-year high of $316.39. The company has a market cap of $55.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 0.81.

Air Products and Chemicals Announces Dividend

Air Products and Chemicals ( NYSE:APD Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The basic materials company reported $2.62 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.61 by $0.01. Air Products and Chemicals had a return on equity of 15.61% and a net margin of 19.08%. The company had revenue of $3.19 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.02 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.31 EPS. Air Products and Chemicals’s revenue was up 22.4% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. will post 10.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 3rd will be issued a dividend of $1.62 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 30th. This represents a $6.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.59%. Air Products and Chemicals’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 63.16%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on APD shares. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Air Products and Chemicals to $272.00 in a research note on Monday, August 15th. Atlantic Securities raised Air Products and Chemicals from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $280.00 to $290.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 25th. Bank of America reduced their target price on Air Products and Chemicals from $272.00 to $271.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 13th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on Air Products and Chemicals from $302.00 to $290.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 20th. Finally, Barclays lifted their target price on Air Products and Chemicals from $275.00 to $295.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 8th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $292.56.

Air Products and Chemicals Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Air Products and Chemicals, Inc provides atmospheric gases, process and specialty gases, equipment, and services worldwide. The company produces atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, and argon; process gases, such as hydrogen, helium, carbon dioxide, carbon monoxide, syngas; specialty gases; and equipment for the production or processing of gases comprising air separation units and non-cryogenic generators for customers in various industries, including refining, chemical, gasification, metals, manufacturing, food and beverage, electronics, magnetic resonance imaging, energy production and refining, and metals.

Featured Stories

