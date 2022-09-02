D.A. Davidson & CO. Buys 20,062 Shares of Garmin Ltd. (NYSE:GRMN)

D.A. Davidson & CO. lifted its holdings in Garmin Ltd. (NYSE:GRMN – Get Rating) by 409.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 24,961 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after acquiring an additional 20,062 shares during the period. D.A. Davidson & CO.’s holdings in Garmin were worth $2,961,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Garmin by 75.5% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 161,500 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $19,155,000 after acquiring an additional 69,454 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Garmin by 17.5% in the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 2,831 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $336,000 after acquiring an additional 422 shares during the last quarter. Blueshift Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Garmin by 22.3% in the 1st quarter. Blueshift Asset Management LLC now owns 57,833 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $6,860,000 after acquiring an additional 10,536 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Garmin by 4.7% in the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 20,921 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $2,481,000 after acquiring an additional 943 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Penobscot Investment Management Company Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Garmin by 26.1% in the 1st quarter. Penobscot Investment Management Company Inc. now owns 11,975 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $1,420,000 after acquiring an additional 2,480 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 62.50% of the company’s stock.

Get Garmin alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have issued reports on GRMN shares. TheStreet downgraded shares of Garmin from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Tigress Financial decreased their price objective on shares of Garmin from $208.00 to $165.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 5th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Garmin from $127.00 to $115.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 14th. Finally, Bank of America downgraded shares of Garmin from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $137.00 to $109.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Garmin presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $134.75.

Garmin Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:GRMN opened at $89.40 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $17.24 billion, a PE ratio of 17.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.30 and a beta of 0.95. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $98.55 and its 200-day simple moving average is $105.40. Garmin Ltd. has a one year low of $87.63 and a one year high of $176.89.

Garmin (NYSE:GRMN – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.44 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.42 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $1.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.37 billion. Garmin had a net margin of 20.31% and a return on equity of 17.71%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.68 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Garmin Ltd. will post 4.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Garmin Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.73 per share. This represents a $2.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 14th. Garmin’s payout ratio is 55.73%.

Insider Activity at Garmin

In related news, CEO Clifton A. Pemble sold 16,089 shares of Garmin stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.81, for a total transaction of $1,573,665.09. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 145,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,231,355. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 20.34% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Garmin Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Garmin Ltd. designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes a range of wireless devices in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Australian Continent, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. Its Fitness segment offers running and multi-sport watches; cycling products; activity tracking and smartwatch devices; and fitness and cycling accessories.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Garmin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Garmin and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.